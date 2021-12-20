Hardent VESA DSC IP Cores Licensed by Teledyne LeCroy for DisplayPort Test Solution

Teledyne LeCroy selects Hardent DSC video compression IP cores for the quantum M42d DisplayPort 2.0 analyzer/generator.

December 20, 2021 -- Hardent, Inc., a leading provider of video compression IP cores, today announced that the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, Teledyne LeCroy, has licensed Hardent’s VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) IP cores for use in its quantumdata™ M42d DisplayPort 2.0 Video Analyzer/Generator.

The Teledyne LeCroy quantumdata M42d Video Analyzer/Generator provides functional and compliance testing for DisplayPort 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 video, audio, and protocol. The analyzer provides a snapshot status view and the deep analysis utility captures incoming DisplayPort 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 streams from source devices, including DSC compressed streams.

The M42d’s video generator offers a large library of standard video timings and test patterns necessary for testing next-generation displays, DisplayPort 2.0/1.4 hubs and accessories, and USB-C adapters that leverage DSC to support higher resolutions and frame rates.

With Hardent’s VESA DSC IP cores integrated within the M42d test solution, users can now:

Capture and decode incoming DSC compressed video streams;

Quickly view and analyze multiple frames per second even at high bit-depth, high resolution video streams up to 8K;

Benefit from a 150x improvement in the time required for Display Stream Compression (DSC) compliance tests for sources.

“Incorporating the Hardent Display Stream Compression (DSC) logical core into our DisplayPort 2.0 test solution—the quantumdata M42d—has markedly improved the experience of our users when analyzing incoming DSC streams,” remarked Neal Kendall, Product Manager for Teledyne LeCroy’s quantumdata family of video products. “This Hardent-based enhancement greatly reduces test times in our real time and capture analysis utilities but more importantly it expedites compliance testing for DSC-capable source devices and improves time-to-market for our customers.”

“As more and more DisplayPort products are now using DSC, it is essential that test solutions include support for quickly and efficiently analyzing DSC compressed video streams. Hardent is pleased that our DSC IP cores were selected by the leader in DisplayPort compliance testing and our video compression experts have worked closely with the Teledyne LeCroy team to ensure the successful integration and deployment of DSC in the M42d product line.” said Simon Bussières, Product Manager at Hardent.





