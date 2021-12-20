Creonic GmbH is Heavily Invested in the Expansion and Research of 6G Technologies
Kaiserslautern, Germany -- December 20, 2021 – Creonic GmbH recently joined the 6GKom Industry Advisory Board, along with Airbus, Ericsson, and Vodafone. 6G KOM is the first R&D project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) to develop D-band frontend modules and new baseband architectures as well as to investigate novel localization concepts for 6G.
The main goals of 6GKOM are as follows:
- Research and development of efficient, ultra-broadband and miniaturized MIMO D-band frontend modules with integrated beamforming for 6G
- Research of new baseband architectures taking into account parasitic effects in D-band front modules
- Investigation of novel concepts for precise localization
- Development of novel procedures and test environments to test and analyze D-band modules regarding their suitability for mobile communication
Creonic is proud to be part of a national 6G research community consisting of industry partners (Siemens, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Nokia, Infineon, ADVA,) and research partners (LMU München, TU Dresden, TU Kaiserslautern, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, FAU, TU Berlin).
Creonic GmbH welcomes the opportunity to be at the forefront of the next evolution of the mobile standard.
About Creonic
Creonic is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of ready-for-use IP cores for several algorithms of communications such as forward error correction (LDPC, Turbo, Polar), modulation, and synchronization. The company offers the richest product portfolio in this field, covering standards like 5G, 4G, DVB-S2X, DVB-RCS2, DOCSIS 3.1, WiFi, WiGig, and UWB. The products are applicable for ASIC and FPGA technology and comply with the highest requirements with respect to quality and performance. For more information please visit our website at www.creonic.com.
