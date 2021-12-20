Imagination appoints Carol Chesney to board as non-executive director

London, UK – 20 December 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces the appointment of Carol Chesney to the Company’s board as a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Chesney has more than 35 years of experience in complex finance, audit and company secretary roles and has served on the boards of four listed companies, including Renishaw plc, Hunting plc, Biffa plc and IQE plc.

Says Carol Chesney, FCA: “I have been impressed with Imagination’s strategy and vision, which have already led to significant growth. Through my engagement on the board, as well as securing a clear direction for audit and compliance, I expect to help the company further reinforce its position as a great British-international technology company and achieve its growth strategy.”

Imagination supplies compute, graphics, AI and connectivity IP to the growing international semiconductor market, enabling key technology trends including automation, mobility, cloud, and heterogeneous systems.

Says Ray Bingham, Executive Chairman, Imagination: “As Imagination continues to scale in size and revenue, Carol will bring to the company valuable experience and diversity. With her oversight of the financial reporting process, the audit process, and the company’s system of internal controls and compliances Imagination will enter a new stage of maturity, in line with its growing importance on the stage of global technology.”

Chesney was previously Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary at Halma, a profitable manufacturing (FTSE 100) group with products primarily used in safety, health and environmental technologies. Prior to this, Chesney was Group Accountant at English China Clays, a specialist minerals and chemicals company. Chesney began her career at Arthur Andersen where she was Audit Manager.

Chesney is Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.





