SiPearl awarded a €17.5M funding from the EIC Accelerator program

December 20, 2021 -- SiPearl has been awarded a €2.5 M grant and up to €15M in equity investments from the European Commission EIC Accelerator program.

The EIC Accelerator program is a competitive process to select and support start-ups and small companies to develop and expand breakthrough technologies and game changing innovations.



With computing performance surpassing 2,000,000 laptops, energy-efficiency halving power consumption of existing solutions and backdoor-free security, SiPearl microprocessors will process huge volumes of sensitive data in a fraction of a second. They will be instrumental in ensuring Europe’s technological sovereignty solving scientific, industrial and societal challenges such as medical research, energy management and climate change mitigation.



The EIC support is a powerful accelerator for SiPearl in the development and scale-up of its cutting-edge future-generation microprocessor.



Philippe Notton concluded: “We are thrilled to have been selected by the EIC Accelerator program which aims to bring Europe to the forefront of innovation and new technologies. This funding will help us to create sustainable economic and strategic value for Europe: economic value with 1,000 employees by 2025, and strategic value with a roadmap of high-performance and power-efficient microprocessors to restore Europe’s lead in supercomputing”.

About SiPearl

Created by Philippe Notton, SiPearl is the company bringing to life the European Processor Initiative (EPI) project, designing the high-performance, low-power microprocessor for European exascale supercomputers. This new generation of microprocessors will enable Europe to set out its technological sovereignty in strategic high performance computing markets . SiPearl is working in close collaboration with its 27 partners from the EPI - scientific community, supercomputing centres and leading names from the IT, electronics and automotive industries - which are its stakeholders and future clients. It is supported by the European Union2 SiPearl is also a member of the Mont-Blanc 2020 consortium to equip Europe with a dedicated modular, energy-efficient, high-performance computing solutions and is a member of the PlayFrance.Digital collective for Europe to lead the field for digital technology.





