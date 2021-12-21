Renesas Completes Acquisition of Celeno

December 21, 2021 -- TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the successful completion of acquisition of Celeno Communications (“Celeno”), the leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions, as of December 20, 2021. Renesas completed the transaction using approximately US$315 million (approximately 35.9 billion yen at an exchange rate of 114 yen to the dollar) with payment to be made gradually in cash following certain milestones as set forth in the definitive agreement.

Headquartered in Israel, Celeno offers a wide range of wireless communication solutions, including advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and software solutions, for high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial markets. Its industry’s most compact chipset offerings for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E deliver exceptional Wi-Fi network performance and increased security with low latency and low power consumption. With the addition of Celeno’s industry leading Wi-Fi technologies and software expertise, Renesas will significantly enhance its connectivity portfolio. In addition, these technologies, combined with Renesas’ offering of MCU/MPU/SoC processors, wireless ICs, sensors and power management technologies, creates a comprehensive, end-to-end connectivity solutions for both clients and access points addressing IoT, infrastructure, industrial and automotive applications.

With the transaction now closed, Celeno became a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas. The addition of Celeno’s design center in Israel and by welcoming R&D staff will further strengthen Renesas’ global engineering and software development talent base, allowing Renesas to bring more seamless and expanded services to customers around the globe.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.





