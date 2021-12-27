Arm CPUs Make Gains in Data Centers

By George Leopold, EETimes (December 24, 2021)

Demand among cloud service providers along with ongoing chip shortages helped boost shipments of Arm-based servers during the third quarter.

Five percent of servers shipped to cloud providers during the July-September period contained an Arm CPU, according to market tracker Omdia. Amazon Web Service’s Arm-based Graviton processor contributed to the surge. Ampere Computing, another vendor offering Arm processors, also saw strong demand from cloud customers such as Equinix and Oracle.

Meanwhile, China’s Huawei stepped up cloud server deployments of its Kunpeng CPU based on the Arm architecture, Omdia reported.

Overall, third quarter server shipments remained flat on a quarterly basis at 3.4 million units. Quarterly revenues rose 6 percent on an annual basis to $21.6 billion, largely driven by rising server prices that reflect ongoing chip shortages.

Click here to read more ...













