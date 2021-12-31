AMD and Xilinx Provide Update Regarding Expected Timing of Acquisition Close

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) today released the following statement related to the status of global regulatory approvals for AMD’s proposed acquisition of Xilinx.

“We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction. While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process and we now expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. Our conversations with regulators continue to progress productively, and we expect to secure all required approvals.”

There are no additional changes to the previously announced terms or plans regarding the transaction and the companies continue to look forward to the proposed combination creating the industry’s high-performance and adaptive computing leader.

