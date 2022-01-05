GUC Monthly Sales Report - December 2021
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Dec 2021 were NT1,523 million, decreased 9.1% month-over-month and also decreased 23.4% year-over-year. Net sales for 2021 full year totaled NT$15,108 million, increased 11.3% compared to 2020.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2021
|2020
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Dec
|1,523,360
|1,988,227
|-9.1%
|-23.4%
|Year to Date
|15,107,915
|13,569,441
|N/A
|11.3%
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
GUC Dec 2021 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,216,978
|80
|NRE
|246,369
|16
|Others
|60,013
|4
|Total
|1,523,360
|100
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
