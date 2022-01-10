TSMC December 2021 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jan. 10, 2022 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for December 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for December 2021 was approximately NT$155.38 billion, an increase of 4.8 percent from November 2021 and an increase of 32.4 percent from December 2020. Revenue for January through December 2021 totaled NT$1,587.42 billion, an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC December Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues December 2021 155,382 November 2021 148,268 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 4.8 December 2020 117,365 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 32.4 January to December 2021 1,587,415 January to December 2020 1,339,255 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 18.5





