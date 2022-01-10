TSMC December 2021 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jan. 10, 2022 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for December 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for December 2021 was approximately NT$155.38 billion, an increase of 4.8 percent from November 2021 and an increase of 32.4 percent from December 2020. Revenue for January through December 2021 totaled NT$1,587.42 billion, an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC December Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|December 2021
|155,382
|November 2021
|148,268
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|4.8
|December 2020
|117,365
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|32.4
|January to December 2021
|1,587,415
|January to December 2020
|1,339,255
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|18.5
|
