Intel Agilex I-Series FPGA: REFLEX CES launches a brand new board with 400 Gigabit Ethernet capability
PARIS -- January 11, 2022 -- REFLEX CES, a leading European-based provider of custom embedded systems and High-end FPGA COTS boards, is proud to announce the launch of the "XpressSX AGI-FH400G", a full height, half length PCIe Network Processing board, featuring the Agilex™ I-Series SoC FPGA and 400Gb Ethernet.
This PCIe board has been specifically designed for Security, SmartNIC and Networking Acceleration.
This full height half length PCIe board will assure quality and reliability for all of your embedded projects.
Main features of the board are:
- Intel® Agilex™ I-Series SoC
- Quad Core ARM® Cortex® A53
- 2700 KLE
- PCIe Gen5 x16, CXL™ standard
- 400GbE (8 x 56)
- 3x banks DDR4 up to 68GBytes, up to 2666 MT/s
- 4x HSI connectors (PCIe Gen5 x16 EP/RC)
Ordering part number: XpressSXAGI-FH400GT
Our sales team is always available to discuss your own project with your respective application. Feel free to contact them for availability and pricing too, at sales@reflexces.com
About REFLEX CES
Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications, analog and hardened systems, REFLEX CES has become a leading partner with major industrial companies.
REFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading edge FPGA-based custom embedded and complex systems. REFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable better flexibility and ease of programming, offering a faster and most powerful board, and reducing the customers’ technology risks and time to market.
In 2017, REFLEX CES has recorded a steady growth of 35%, along with the opening of a new subsidiary company in Germany and reinforcement of the team in USA.
For more information, visit https://reflexces.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Reflex CES Hot IP
Related News
- Enyx Premieres the First TCP and UDP Offload Engines for Intel Stratix 10 FPGA On REFLEX CES XpressGXS10-FH200G Board
- ReFLEX CES Partners with Orthogone Technologies to Provide Integrated Ethernet MAC/PCS IP Core Solutions on FPGA COTS Boards
- Stratix 10 FPGA: REFLEX CES launches an 800G acceleration card
- Stratix 10 FPGA: REFLEX CES is Shipping the Cloud Computing COTS Board "XpressGXS10-FH200G", and the Sargon Stratix 10 GX Development Kit
- REFLEX CES Partners with NOLAM EMBEDDED SYTEMS to Provide Integrated CANbus IP Core Solutions on FPGA COTS Boards
Breaking News
- Intel Agilex I-Series FPGA: REFLEX CES launches a brand new board with 400 Gigabit Ethernet capability
- Chip shortage in 2022 and beyond: What you need to know
- Alphawave Collaborates with Microchip on AlphaCore 112Gbps IP for 800G and 1.6T Ethernet Applications
- Sondrel explains the vital coordinating role of Systems Architects
- HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows
Most Popular
- TSMC December 2021 Revenue Report
- Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi) Raises $12.8 Million Pre-A+ Round, Launches Breakthrough Low Power Ultra-Wideband Product
- 2022 Semiconductor Sales to Grow 11% After Surging 25% in 2021
- Analog Compute is Key to The Next Era of AI Innovation
- proteanTecs and Alchip Bring Production Visibility to Advanced ASICs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page