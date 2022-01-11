Intel Agilex I-Series FPGA: REFLEX CES launches a brand new board with 400 Gigabit Ethernet capability

PARIS -- January 11, 2022 -- REFLEX CES, a leading European-based provider of custom embedded systems and High-end FPGA COTS boards, is proud to announce the launch of the "XpressSX AGI-FH400G", a full height, half length PCIe Network Processing board, featuring the Agilex™ I-Series SoC FPGA and 400Gb Ethernet.

This PCIe board has been specifically designed for Security, SmartNIC and Networking Acceleration.

This full height half length PCIe board will assure quality and reliability for all of your embedded projects.

Main features of the board are:

Intel® Agilex™ I-Series SoC

Quad Core ARM® Cortex® A53

2700 KLE

PCIe Gen5 x16, CXL™ standard

400GbE (8 x 56)

3x banks DDR4 up to 68GBytes, up to 2666 MT/s

4x HSI connectors (PCIe Gen5 x16 EP/RC)

Ordering part number: XpressSXAGI-FH400GT

Our sales team is always available to discuss your own project with your respective application. Feel free to contact them for availability and pricing too, at sales@reflexces.com

About REFLEX CES

Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications, analog and hardened systems, REFLEX CES has become a leading partner with major industrial companies.

REFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading edge FPGA-based custom embedded and complex systems. REFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable better flexibility and ease of programming, offering a faster and most powerful board, and reducing the customers’ technology risks and time to market.

In 2017, REFLEX CES has recorded a steady growth of 35%, along with the opening of a new subsidiary company in Germany and reinforcement of the team in USA.

For more information, visit https://reflexces.com





