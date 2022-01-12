Tunable True Random Number Generator compliant with NIST SP800-90 - Digital TRNG
Rambus Root of Trust Delivers FIPS 140-2 CMVP Security in Kyocera Multifunction Products
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jan. 12, 2022 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Kyocera Evolution Series MFPs offer data security meeting Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) standards using the Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator IP. Meeting FIPS 140-2 CMVP demonstrates that Kyocera MFP customers are assured the highest level of security for their hardware and data.
“We enable our customers to turn information into knowledge, excel at learning and surpass others. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, we help organizations put knowledge to work to drive change,” said Michihiro Okada, deputy senior general manager, Corporate R&D Division, at Kyocera. “Relying on Rambus for mission-critical security IP allows us to offer customers world leading document solutions and ensure their data is protected.”
|Related
| Rambus AES-GCM-XTS Crypto Accelerator
Rambus RT-130 Compact Root of Trust for IoT, IoT servers, gateways, edge devices
By building on Rambus FIPS CMVP-certified IP solutions, chip and system providers can better navigate the certification process and speed the development of secure solutions. The industry-leading, FIPS-certified Kyocera Evolution Series MFPs utilize the Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator as part of a system security architecture that provides the most robust and up-to-date protection for customers.
“Secure by design is a fundamental property of solutions from industry leaders like Kyocera,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of security IP at Rambus. “With FIPS 140-2 CMVP certified security IP from Rambus, customers are able to rapidly and efficiently achieve the highest level of protection of systems and data.”
To find out more information about Rambus security solutions, please visit the FIPS 140-2 CMVP-certified RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator IP cores. For more details on Rambus Security IP, visit rambus.com/security/.
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Intrinsic ID and Rambus Raise the Bar for Hardware Security with Integration of PUF Technology and Rambus Root of Trust
- Tortuga Logic Verifies Rambus CryptoManager Root of Trust with Industry-Leading Security Verification Framework, Radix
- Intrinsic ID's Scalable Hardware Root of Trust IP Delivers Device Authentication for IoT Security in NXP LPC Microcontroller Portfolio
- EnSilica and Kili Technology collaboration delivers FIPS-compliant secure processor IC
- Kyocera Selects Rambus for IoT Security
Breaking News
- OPENEDGES Announces the Industry First 4-/8-bit Mixed-Precision Neural Network Processing Unit IP
- Aptiv Announces the Acquisition of Wind River, A Leading Provider of Intelligent Edge Software Solutions, From TPG
- VSORA Introduces Tyr Chip Family Enabling L2-L5 Autonomous Driving
- Nvidia-Arm plays "strong-Intel" card in UK deal probe
- Intilop Partners with IBM in Extreme Networking to deliver one thousand TCP & UDP connections on IBM's Big Data servers
Most Popular
- TSMC December 2021 Revenue Report
- 2022 Semiconductor Sales to Grow 11% After Surging 25% in 2021
- Alphawave Collaborates with Microchip on AlphaCore 112Gbps IP for 800G and 1.6T Ethernet Applications
- Analog Compute is Key to The Next Era of AI Innovation
- Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi) Raises $12.8 Million Pre-A+ Round, Launches Breakthrough Low Power Ultra-Wideband Product
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page