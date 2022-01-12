Rambus Root of Trust Delivers FIPS 140-2 CMVP Security in Kyocera Multifunction Products

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jan. 12, 2022 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Kyocera Evolution Series MFPs offer data security meeting Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) standards using the Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator IP. Meeting FIPS 140-2 CMVP demonstrates that Kyocera MFP customers are assured the highest level of security for their hardware and data.

“We enable our customers to turn information into knowledge, excel at learning and surpass others. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, we help organizations put knowledge to work to drive change,” said Michihiro Okada, deputy senior general manager, Corporate R&D Division, at Kyocera. “Relying on Rambus for mission-critical security IP allows us to offer customers world leading document solutions and ensure their data is protected.”

By building on Rambus FIPS CMVP-certified IP solutions, chip and system providers can better navigate the certification process and speed the development of secure solutions. The industry-leading, FIPS-certified Kyocera Evolution Series MFPs utilize the Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator as part of a system security architecture that provides the most robust and up-to-date protection for customers.

“Secure by design is a fundamental property of solutions from industry leaders like Kyocera,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of security IP at Rambus. “With FIPS 140-2 CMVP certified security IP from Rambus, customers are able to rapidly and efficiently achieve the highest level of protection of systems and data.”

To find out more information about Rambus security solutions, please visit the FIPS 140-2 CMVP-certified RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator IP cores. For more details on Rambus Security IP, visit rambus.com/security/.





