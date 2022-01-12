Xylon releases a new version of its MPSoC IP Framework for Multi-Camera Vision Applications

January 12, 2022 -- Xylon has released a new version of its comprehensive logiADAK-VDF-ZU MPSoC IP Framework for quick development of multi-camera embedded vision systems based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU102 evaluation board. The logiADAK-VDF-ZU 4CAM reference design shows a real-time stream from four cameras on an external monitor connected via HDMI. The design is fully prepared for the new Xilinx Vitis Unified Software Platform 2021.1 and Xilinx Vivado® Design Suite 2021.1.

In parallel, Xylon is releasing a new version of its logiVID-ZU MPSoC Vision Development Kit, which is intended for use with the logiADAK-VDF-ZU reference design. It comes in two versions, with the first one supporting the Maxim Integrated GMSL2 automotive serial interface and the second one supporting the Texas Instrument FPD-Link III automotive serial interface. The kit includes a Xilinx ZCU102 Evaluation Board, Xylon's logiFMC-GMSL2 or logiFMC-FPD3-954 FMC expansion board and four corresponding Xylon 2.3Mpix cameras (logiCAM-GMSL2-AR0231 or logiCAM-FPD3-AR0231).

Previous versions of the reference design and kit included an additional FMC board for HDMI output. In this version, the additional FMC board is no longer needed thanks to the use of the innate HDMI output. This was made possible by using Xilinx's HDMI 1.4/2.0 Transmitter Subsystem, which is controlled via Xylon’s DRM kernel driver. Buyers of the kit also receive a digital code voucher for the Xilinx’s HDMI 1.4/2.0 Transmitter Subsystem IP Core Bundle. This reduces minimal hardware requirements for evaluation users to achieve full functionality of the logADAK-VDF-ZU 4CAM reference design, in comparison to older versions of the kit.





