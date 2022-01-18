Faraday IP Solutions Certified by SGS-TUV for ISO 26262 ASIL-D Ready

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- January 18, 2022 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, has received the certificate of ISO 26262 ASIL-D Ready from SGS-TÜV on its memory compilers, including SRAM and ROM, at UMC’s 55eFlash node. Faraday also offers GPIO fundamental elements compliant with ISO 26262 ASIL-D Ready at 55nm, MIPI PHY compliant with ASIL-B Ready at 40nm, and CAN controller for all nodes.

Faraday has been dedicated to automotive solutions for over a decade. Its design and manufacturing service was certified to ISO 26262, AEC-Q100 and IATF 16949 and applied by worldwide first-tier automotive suppliers. Its new ASIL-D certified memory compilers support various configurations of safety mechanism. Adopted at UMC’s 55eFlash process, the IP allows automotive ICs to achieve the balance between performance and cost.

“As a pioneer of automotive functional safety in semiconductor industry, Faraday has created a design development flow complying with the functional safety standard of ISO 26262:2011. The new IP certification, applying the updated design development flow of ISO 26262:2018, can bring high-quality functional safety design into products,” said Jack Kao, Director of Connectivity and Products Division at SGS Taiwan. “Faraday’s documentation of safety analysis came with superior quality. It has demonstrated Faraday’s dedication to investing in automotive safety techniques to meet the market demand,” SGS-TÜV commended.

“Functional safety and reliability are the two key factors of automotive solutions. Since certificated on the design development process in 2016, we support customers to penetrate the booming automotive market efficiently by providing high-quality IP compliant with ISO 26262 ASIL standards,” said C.H. Chien, Senior AVP of R&D at Faraday Technology.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com.





