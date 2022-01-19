Silex Insight integrates cryptographic coprocessor with Mbed TLS 3.x

Silex Insight, Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium -- January 19, 2022 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of cryptographic IP solutions, is now offering a version of its cryptographic coprocessor that is fully integrated in Mbed TLS 3.x. This allows companies and organizations that rely on the latest version of the Mbed TLS framework to offload their cryptographic functions to hardware. Offloading cryptographic processing is a prerequisite to run a fast and cost-efficient IoT device.

Mbed TLS is an open source SSL/TLS library, licensed under the Apache 2.0 license and used by many organizations to add safe and developer-friendly SSL/TLS handshaking to their platforms. Mbed TLS 3.x is a major release, providing bug fixes, enhancements, and new features. It includes, however, also changes that are not compatible with earlier Mbed TLS versions.

“For organizations that consider upgrading to Mbed TLS 3.x or that start using it, Silex Insight has now readied its crypto coprocessor and related software drivers for use with Mbed TLS 3.x”. said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director at Silex Insight. “Our crypto coprocessor is a full-stack crypto solution for developers who want access to the best of both worlds: the upgraded Mbed TLS 3.x framework combined with the industry’s fastest offloading of cryptography to hardware”.

Silex Insight’s crypto accelerators have been designed to 100% offload all operations and memory access. This is done through a built-in scatter-gather DMA and a scalable data path built on a highly pipelined implementation. This efficient hardware/software architecture enables getting the maximum performance from the hardware with a minimal overhead.

Silex Insight offers 3 crypto coprocessors variants to accommodate the different market needs; all of them offer full security features, and the same crypto engines can be included:

Compact: Specifically designed for devices with strict power and area constraints.

Specifically designed for devices with strict power and area constraints. Standard: Integrates desired cryptographic IP cores additional interfacing, DMA and software layers.

Integrates desired cryptographic IP cores additional interfacing, DMA and software layers. Premium: Builds on top of standard features to support isolated hardware key generation.

The new combination of Silex Insight’s fast crypto coprocessor with Mbed TLS 3.x has been customer proven. It is available as an easy-to-integrate IP with software drivers for both FPGA and ASIC architectures. In addition, and in line with all IP from Silex Insight, the Mbed accelerator will be continuously maintained, following future versions and security upgrades of the Mbed platform.

For more information on the Silex Insight’s crypto coprocessors, please visit https://www.silexinsight.com/crypto-coprocessors

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit www.silexinsight.com.





