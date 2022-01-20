Seeing Machines Might Be the Next Arm

By Colin Barnden, Semicast Research

EETimes (January 17, 2022)

With CES 2022 finally over, let’s sidestep entirely the feelings of déjà vu surrounding “consumer AVs,” and “personal AVs.” In this article, I focus on details for driver monitoring systems (DMS) and announcements related to Seeing Machines, which is beginning to look a lot like the next Arm.

Far away from the smoke and mirrors of the Las Vegas Strip was a technical white paper published by Ojo-Yoshida Report (that’s EE Times’ old friends Bolaji Ojo and Junko Yoshida) entitled “The DMS Embedding Challenge” written by Seeing Machines. In it the authors describe how industry-standard CPUs and SoCs are typically poorly matched to the specialist processing and pipeline structure necessary for efficient DMS processing.

