Real Wireless Research Shows One Third Reduction for Private Network Infrastructure Cost Using AccelerComm 5G physical layer IP solution

Southampton, UK - January 24, 2022 -- AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced the findings of a report commissioned from Real Wireless, the independent wireless experts, which shows significant reductions in 5G Private network infrastructure costs by utilising AccelerComm’s 5G physical layer IP solution.

“Private Networks are being increasingly widely deployed, in particular within vertical markets such as ports, factories and agriculture,” said Dr. Anastasios Karousos of Real Wireless. “However to be successful in these sectors, private networks must be delivered at a reasonable cost and provide increased efficiency and productivity.”

“Private networks are being used by the mobile industry as test-beds to rapidly deploy, trial and iterate on new technologies such as 5G and O-RAN. At the centre of this is the drive to make sure that 5G is delivered in a way which maximises ROI,” said Eric Dowek, Segment Marketing Director at AccelerComm. “This research from Real Wireless shows the clear benefits of our IP in helping to optimise infrastructure requirements and improve performance. It confirms that by adopting AccelerComm’s physical layer solution there are considerable benefits in infrastructure cost savings and performance, across a range of private and public network deployment scenarios.”





