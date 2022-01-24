Wi-Fi ax + BLE v5.3 + 15.4, 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP core in 22nm, licensed to a Chinese customer for IoT chipset

24th Jan 22 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce that one of its partner’s WiFi ax+BLEv5.3+15.4 RF Transceiver IP core has been licensed to a Chinese customer coupled with Wi-Fi Digital IP from leading Digital supplier to provide a complete IoT solution. The target market includes Smart home, industrial applications, medical monitoring, surveillance etc.

The Wi-Fi ax + BLEv5.3 +15.4 RF Transceiver IP core supports 2.4GHz frequency with integrated PA in 22nm ULL, is available for ultra-low power IoT chipsets. The RF IP core is fully compliant to Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 ax standard, IEE 802.15.4 standard & the Bluetooth LE (BLE) v5.3 standard, integrating all functional blocks including PA, transmitter, receiver, Frac-N frequency synthesizer, PMU & Interfaces. The Wi-Fi ax RF IP Core is optimized for ultra-low power and very small die area for low-cost / low-power IoT applications such as wearables, logistics, smart home, smart lighting, sensors, appliances etc.

The RF IP Core WiFi ax sub section supports 20 MHz and 40 MHz Bandwidths SISO architecture with an integrated +17dBm PA. It can be expanded to MIMO architecture on request The RF IP Core 15.4 & BLE sub sections are switchable between 15.4 and BLE to support concurrent or switchable dual mode, transmitting at an output power of +10dBm.

Availability: This RF Transceiver IP core is available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at: contact.

T2M’s broad Wireless IP cores also include BLE v5.3 Controller, SW Stack & Profiles, ZigBee 3 Protocol Stack SW, Bluetooth Dual mode v5.2 RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm ULL, BLE v5.2 / 15.4 (0.5mm2) RF Transceiver IP Core in 40/55nm, NB-IoT/Cat M UE RF Transceiver IP Core in 40ULP, 5G RF Transceiver IP Cores, all can pe ported to other nodes and foundries as per the customer requirements.

