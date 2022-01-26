Report: Nvidia prepares to abandon Arm deal
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (January 25, 2022)
Nvidia Corp. has told partners it does not expect its proposed purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group to be completed, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources.
Meanwhile SoftBank is gearing up for an initial public offering of shares in Arm and is under time pressure to do so while semiconductor stocks are still attractive, the report said. It added that there are concerns that an end of a positive market cycle for the semiconductor sector is in sight. A change to an oversupply of manufacturing capacity and an accompanying collapse of component average selling prices (ASPs) would likely hit the revenues and market valuations of companies across the chip sector.
