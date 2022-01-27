Fortrix SecureD2D - Self-contained IP platform for Root-of-Trust and security in chiplets and SoCs
Xilinx Reports Record Revenue of $1.01 Billion in Fiscal Third Quarter
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- Jan. 26, 2022-- Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced record revenues of $1,011 million for the fiscal third quarter, up 8% over the previous quarter.
GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter was $300 million, or $1.19 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $325 million, or $1.29 per diluted share.
Highlight:
- Record revenue of $1,011 million, representing 8% sequential growth and 26% year-over-year growth, despite ongoing industry-wide supply constraints
- Data Center Group (DCG) achieved record revenue with sequential growth of 28% and 81% year-over-year, driven by Compute and Networking strength
- Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Test, Measurement & Emulation (AIT) revenue was also a record, increasing 21% sequentially and 28% year-over-year, driven by record A&D revenue and continued strength in ISM and TME end markets
- Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer (ABC) revenue in the quarter decreased 4% sequentially coming off a record Q2 and largely in-line with expectations; revenue increased 28% year-over-year
- Wired and Wireless Group (WWG) revenue decreased 18% sequentially and increased 1% year-over-year as supply constraints had a significant impact on business in the quarter
- Platform transformation continues with total Adaptive SoC revenue, which includes Zynq and Versal platforms, up 5% sequentially and 30% year-over-year, and representing 28% of total revenue
As permitted by the terms of the Merger Agreement between Xilinx and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the Xilinx Board of Directors voted unanimously to declare a cash dividend of $0.37 per outstanding share of common stock payable on February 14, 2022 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2022. The dividend is conditioned upon and will only be payable if the merger has not closed on or before the record date for such dividend.
