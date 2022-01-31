Samsung Readies Gate-All-Around Ramp

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (January 28, 2022)

Samsung Electronics said it’s on track in the second half of this year to launch the world’s first commercial production of chips based on its gate-all-around (GAA) process. The emerging process is likely to provide transistor density advantages over the current FinFET technology used at the 5-nm node, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) rules the roost.

“We will complete the qualification of first-generation GAA process 3GAE for mass production in the first half of this year,” Moonsoo Kang, head of Samsung’s Foundry Market Strategy Team, said during a conference call to discuss quarterly results. “We will continue to develop the second-generation GAA process, 3GAP, as scheduled.”

The designations 3GAE and 3GAP are Samsung’s names for the first and second generations of the new GAA processes under development.

