AMD Acquisition of Xilinx Heats Up Competition with Intel
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (January 31, 2022)
AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion promises to raise the stakes in the second-ranked CPU maker’s competition with Intel.
Intel bought Xilinx competitor Altera for $16.7 billion in 2015. Xilinx and Altera are the world’s largest field programmable gate array (FPGA) makers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) supplies chips made with advanced process technology to both Xilinx and Altera.
AMD said its combination with Xilinx will create the industry’s leading high-performance computing company, expanding product offerings and customers in growth markets where Xilinx is an established leader.
“Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey,” AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement. “By combining our world-class engineering teams and deep domain expertise, we will create an industry leader with the vision, talent and scale to define the future of high performance computing.”
