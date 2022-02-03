Design And Reuse

Synaptics Launches Industry's First Matter-Compliant Triple Combo SoC with Integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 802.15.4/Thread for Seamless IoT Connectivity


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Related News

 
See Synaptics Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com