PUFsecurity and eMemory Launch Next-Gen PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust IP for Future Computing

February 7th, 2022 – PUFsecurity, a subsidiary of eMemory, and the leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF)-based security solutions, launched a new generation of its flagship product, PUFrt. This implementation brings together a Hardware Root of Trust with eMemory’s quantum-tunneling PUF in compliance with cutting-edge computing for the cloud and beyond.

Today there is a growing focus on chip-level security. Protecting state-of-the-art SoC designs begins with a Hardware Root of Trust as the foundation for security operations and extends its protection of data-at-rest and data-in-transit to now also include data-in-use. Additionally, the emergence of cloud-dependent technologies has made confidential computing essential, with the need for secure execution for all applications. This process begins with the secure boot process, the protection of the device’s secure root key, and second bootloader code storage. The firmware is verified from the very moment of booting, creating a chain of trust from day one.

PUFsecurity has integrated eMemory’s secure OTP (one-time programmable memory) and quantum tunneling PUF to develop a highly reliable PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust (PUFrt) with certified anti-tampering features. Combining OTP with PUF as an additional safeguard for data-at-rest results in low provisioning overheads during device manufacturing. PUFsecurity’s PUFrt provides essential functions like secure storage, root key generation, and high-quality entropy to enable secure operations within the system. The flexible storage configuration allows for various usage scenarios, from purely key storage, to a comprehensive bootloader code. In addition, this patented PUF creates a unique inborn identity for each chip, providing a hardware-level root key, and sealing the stored data.

“Trust inspired by robust security must be a design priority as we scale the connected world, and Hardware Root of Trust is the foundation of a cloud to edge system security,” said Brian Jeff, senior director of product management, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “The integration of the secure storage with pre-qualified high-performance TRNG and AMBA bus interfaces minimizes the design effort while maximizing the design’s security, which is why Arm selected PUFrt for the secure sub-system in our reference implementation of the Armv9 confidential compute architecture.”

“We are thrilled to bring our new generation of Hardware Root of Trust IP, PUFrt, to the future of computing applications,” said Dave Sinofsky, PUFsecurity’s Corporate Vice President and GM of PUFsecurity USA. “Our goal is to secure the next decade of computing by providing best-in-class security on-chip, and we’re excited to enable partners and customers access to this technology.”

These upgrades to PUFrt further enhance its compatibility to secure sub-system and enable IC design houses to seamlessly achieve a higher level of security. As the longevity of chips continues to expand, and technology begins to blend physical and virtual realities, PUFrt helps secure our increasingly more connected world.

About PUFsecurity

Founded in 2019, PUFsecurity Corporation is a subsidiary of eMemory Inc. dedicated to researching and developing PUF-based security solutions for the Semiconductor Market. By building from eMemory’s industry-leading OTP technology and expertise, PUFsecurity provides a Hardware Root of Trust with superior performance, cost-efficiency, and wide process node availability. Their integrated IPs, such as PUFrt and PUFcc, are helping protect, connect, and authenticate the next generation of semiconductors.

