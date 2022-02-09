videantis focuses on growth by hiring Chief Financial Officer

Hannover, Germany, February 9, 2022 – videantis GmbH, a leading supplier of deep learning, computer vision, image processing, and video coding solutions, today announced the appointment of Christoph Averhaus as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Christoph Averhaus has more than ten years of experience working as Group-CFO and executive vice president with revenue responsibility beyond 150 million EUR. He brings a vast amount of financial and entrepreneurial knowledge to videantis, including finance, mergers & acquisitions, HR, IT, and controlling. In addition, he contributes a strong track record of driving revenue growth and optimizing internal processes.

“Bringing Christoph on board as our new CFO positions us well for our next stage of company growth, which includes an expansion of our company and product strategy based on our current successes”, says Dr. Hans-Joachim Stolberg, CEO of videantis GmbH. “His financial and organizational skills will be a key assets for our ambitious growth plans which will bring even more benefits to our customer base by moving our product offerings to the next level.”

“videantis has a top brand customer base, spanning the complete automotive value chain from chip manufacturers to tier-1 suppliers and OEMs, and an extremely strong technology portfolio proven in long-time serial production. I am excited to be given the chance to build upon this success and to help shaping videantis' future”, adds Averhaus.

Before joining videantis GmbH, Averhaus held various management and executive positions in finance and administration, and was responsible for several hundred million dollar private-equity-backed buy-out transactions.

About videantis

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, videantis GmbH is a leading supplier of deep learning and computer vision solutions based on its unified processing platform. With its processor IP, hardware/software-based solutions for deep learning, computer vision, image processing and video coding, as well as its development tools, videantis globally supports semiconductor manufacturers, automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers together with customers in other high-volume embedded markets. videantis has been recognized with the Red Herring Award and multiple Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany.

