Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments and Revenue Set New Records in 2021, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. — February 8, 2022 — Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2021 increased 14% while wafer revenue rose 13% compared to 2020, topping $12 billion, to reach new all-time highs, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its year-end analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

“The robust year-over-year growth in silicon wafer area shipments and revenue reflects the heavy dependence of the modern economy on silicon wafers,” said Neil Weaver, outgoing chairman SEMI SMG 2018-2021 and vice president, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “Wafers are the engine of digital transformation and new technologies that are reshaping how we live and work.”Silicon shipments totaled 14,165 million square inches (MSI) compared to 12,407 MSI shipped in 2020 to meet surging broad-based demand for semiconductor devices and a wide variety of applications. 300mm, 200mm and 150mm wafer sizes all saw strong demand. Wafer revenue reached $12,617 million, surpassing the previous record of $12,129 million set in 2007.

Annual Silicon* Industry Trends

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Area Shipments (MSI) 9,043 9,031 9,067 10,098 10,434 10,738 11,810 12,732 11,810 12,407 14,165 Revenues ($Billion) 9.9 8.7 7.5 7.6 7.2 7.2 8.7 11.4 11.2 11.2 12.6

*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.

All data cited in this release includes polished silicon wafers such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.

The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi). The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.

