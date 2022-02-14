SMIC Outpaces Rivals on Strong Local Demand
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (February 13, 2022)
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), China’s largest chip maker, posted 39 percent growth in 2021 that led other foundries on strong domestic demand.
The company’s 2021 revenue of $5.4 billion rose 39 percent from the previous year, more than doubling the 18.5 percent growth of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and other top-ranked foundries.
SMIC benefited from strong demand in China, the world’s largest and fastest-growing market for chips. China’s domestic electronics companies such as telecom giant Huawei are turning to local suppliers like SMIC after the U.S. blocked TSMC from selling advanced products to Huawei amid a tech war between the U.S. and China.
“The global shortage of chips and the strong demand for local and indigenous manufacturing brought the company a rare opportunity, while the restrictions of the Entity List set many obstacles to the Company’s development,” SMIC said in a press statement. “The company rose to the challenge, tackled difficulties precisely and achieved sound performance.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
SMIC Hot IP
Related News
- Foundry Revenue Projected to Grow by 14% YoY in 3Q20 as Downstream Clients Exhibit Strong Demand, Says TrendForce
- TSMC Sees 5G Driving Strong Demand for 7nm
- Flex Logix Partners with Quantum Leap Technical Sales To Meet Strong Demand for EFLX Embedded FPGA Throughout North America
- Global Patent Applications Rose to 2.9 Million in 2015 on Strong Growth From China; Demand Also Increased for Other Intellectual Property Rights
- SMIC and JCET Establish a Joint Venture to Build China's Local IC Manufacturing Supply Chain
Breaking News
- CEVA, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Intel to Acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 Billion
- Intrinsic ID Partners with Jupiter Semi to Expand its Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) Security IP into China
- Andes Technology Is the First RISC-V Vendor to Accomplish ISO 26262 Functional Safety ASIL D Development Process Certification with SGS-TÜV Saar
- Silicon Catalyst welcomes Imagination Technologies as an In-Kind Partner