Intrinsic ID Partners with Jupiter Semi to Expand its Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) Security IP into China

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Feb 15, Feb. 2022 –– Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP, today announced it has entered into a sales representative agreement with Jupiter Semi to market, sell and support Intrinsic ID’s products in China. Intrinsic ID is the industry pioneer in developing SRAM PUF technology. Jupiter Semi will represent Intrinsic ID’s full line of hardware and software device-unique data security and authentication solutions in China.

“As we expand our global footprint, it is of critical importance to strengthen our sales and support capabilities in China, which is why we chose Jupiter Semi as our partner,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO at Intrinsic ID. “Jupiter Semi is already working with many of China’s technology leaders and our technology compliments the other solutions it represents, making our partnership more effective and enabling Jupiter to provide added value to its customers.”

"Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems,” said Mr. Guan Yuxin, CEO at Jupiter Semi. “We look forward to offering our customers the full line of Intrinsic ID’s industry-leading security and authentication solutions and promoting wide adoption of PUF technology throughout China."

About Jupiter Semi

Headquartered in Suzhou, Jupiter Semi provides Chinese marketing agency service and localized technical after-sales support for many European chip IP and design companies, especially focusing on analog RF, wireless communication, SRAM, encryption algorithms, smart sensors, automotive electronics and other fields, Intrinsic ID China District signed partners.

About Intrinsic ID



Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in hundreds of millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.





