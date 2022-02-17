Veriest expands to Physical Design and opens UK design center

The new UK team will enable best-in-class services for full front-to-back ASIC projects

February 17th, 2022 —Veriest Solutions, a leading international Electronics Design Services house, announced its expansion to Physical Design services, with a highly professional team in its recently opened UK design center.

In the last years, Veriest has been experiencing major growth, with multiple front-end projects for its international clients. The new expert team in the UK, will now be available for the company's existing and new customers to benefit from unparalleled Design for Test (DFT) and Physical Design support. Furthermore, attending the growing demand for high-quality solutions for customized semiconductor designs, the addition of the new team will enable electronic system companies to outsource full ASIC design projects to Veriest.

The UK team is led by Yael Gluk, who has rich experience in technical and senior management positions in both product and services companies. She holds a double B.Sc. degree in Physics and Electronic Engineering and an M.Sc. in Electronic Engineering, from the Tel Aviv University. Yael joins Veriest as VP VLSI Projects, managing the Physical Design team and responsible for end-to-end ASIC implementation projects.

"I'm excited to join Veriest, that has so far provided world-class front-end services, and help expand its offering to back-end and full flow projects, to the benefit of our UK, European and worldwide customers", said Yael.

Moshe Zalcberg, CEO of Veriest, added: “With the growing demand for semiconductors and the shortage in qualified engineering talent, we are excited to now offer a full range of services to this vibrant industry. I'm therefore proud to welcome Yael and the new UK team to our network of excellence design centers in Israel, Serbia and Hungary.”

Veriest UK offices offer engineers a modern working environment and the opportunity to work on unique and strategic projects for some of the leading names in the industry. The company has opened several new positions for talented engineers to join and become an integral part of the new site.

About Veriest Solutions Ltd.

Veriest is an international design house providing a range of professional engineering services. Veriest’s client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally-established industry leaders, defense companies, and early-stage startups developing high-end chip technology.

Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group – a leading IT company in Israel. Veriest’s engineering teams in Israel, Serbia, Hungary and now UK, include expert engineers in full ASIC design and implementation, functional and formal verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.

For more information, please see the company's website at www.Veriests.com.





