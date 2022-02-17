DCD-SEMI introduces secure & comprehensive CAN-ALL solutions for automotive

The CAN-ALL is extensively verified, proven in several events and many production designs. Based on more than two decades of market experience and thousands of automotive success stories with companies like VW and Toyota – DCD-SEMI’s introduced a new CAN & LIN ecosystem (not only) for automotive.

February 17th, 2022 -- Bytom, Poland. CAN-ALL implements a CAN bus controller that performs serial communication according to the CAN 2.0, CAN FD specifications, and soon CAN XL. It supports the original Bosch protocol and ISO specifications like ISO 11898. – We’re proud that our solutions fuel modern automotive, like e.g. the most electronically advanced car available on the market – explains Jacek Hanke, DCD-SEMI’s CEO. We understand that security solutions are the key, that’s why our CAN-ALL ecosystem utilizes the most advanced and sophisticated security standards.

Unique error detection functions (which increase communication reliability) and fault confinement (which guarantees network-wide data consistency) has decided about CAN’s popularity. Because of its fundamental role in all aspects of security and safety, trustworthy implementations are crucial. The CAN-ALL core is easy to use and integrate, featuring programmable interrupts, data, and baud rates; a configurable number of independently programmable acceptance filters; and a generic processor interface or optionally an AMBA APB, or AHB-Lite interface. It implements a flexible buffering scheme, allowing fine-tuning of the core size to satisfy the requirements of each specific application.

As Jacek Hanke suggests: “The IP core is available in two versions – Basic and Safety-Enhanced. As always, we’re offering IP Cores tailored to the project needs, that’s why it’s only up to the engineer, which option shall we provide”.

The safety enhanced solution’s been developed as ISO26262-10 Safety Element out of Context. It can optionally be improved by necessary safety mechanisms and provide detailed safety documentation: all ISO26262 soft IP SEooC required work products, which include complete Failure Modes Effects and Detection Analysis FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instruction to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis. All the safety-related work products were checked by a third-party, independent audit.

The conducted safety analysis depicts, that the safety metrics are fulfilled and both IPs reach the Automotive Safety Integrity Level ASIL-B (Single Point Fault Metric SPFM > 90%, Latent Fault Metric LFM > 60%). DCD-SEMI delivers a complete FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instruction to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis.

This ASIL-B ready design may easily be used in Automotive Safety Systems at the ASIL-B level, but DCD-SEMI may optionally deliver higher ASIL level ready IP.

More information: https://www.dcd-semi.com/product/can/






