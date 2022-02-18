Fujikura and IntoPIX Jointly Exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2022

Deliver high-definition, ultra-low-latency real-time 4K video connectivity over 60GHz band unlicensed broadband wireless communication

Belgium, Mont-Saint-Guibert, 18 February 2022 - intoPIX and Fujikura Ltd. announced a joint exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2022. They will show live demonstration of a high-definition, visually lossless and ultra-low-latency real-time 4K video streaming over 60GHz unlicensed broadband wireless communication. This demonstration combines Fujikura’s 60 GHz millimeter-wave wireless communication module with intoPIX’s low-latency JPEG XS codec : TicoXS.

“Low-latency wireless video transmission is key to delivering innovative solutions to all industries. Fujikura’s 60 GHz band communication module enables low-cost deployment of fiber-class high-speed and low-latency networks. The combination with intoPIX’s advanced TicoXS IP-cores makes such a solution reality”, said Kenji Nishide, General Manager of Electronic Technologies R&D Center at Fujikura.

Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX added: “The intoPIX lightweight compression technologies deliver great results in latency-critical applications offering a microsecond-based latency, error concealment and lossless quality for HD, 4K and even 8K transmission. Fujikura’s cutting-edge 60 GHz communication module provides optimal wireless connectivity for higher-definition video.”

The demonstrations will take place in Hall 7 at booth 7G51 (intoPIX) and Hall 1 at booth 1F14 (Fujikura) at MWC Barcelona from February 28th to March 3rd, 2022.

For additional info about MWC Barcelona visit www.mwcbarcelona.com

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores for ASIC & FPGA and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

Corporate website: https://www.intopix.com

JPEG XS codec (TicoXS) website: https://www.intopix.com/jpeg-xs

About Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura has been providing highly reliable products and services in the four business fields of energy, information and communications, electronics, and automotive electrical equipment through "Tsunagu (connecting) technology" cultivated in its electric wires and cables business since its establishment in 1885. Currently, this company is working in the millimeter-wave wireless communication field as its new business. The company is developing millimeter-wave devices for the 60 GHz and 28 GHz bands, making full use of its proprietary technologies of phased array antenna design, flexible printed circuit board manufacturing, and electromagnetic field analysis.

For additional information, visit www.fujikura.co.jp/eng

Millimeter-wave related products website: https://mmwavetech.fujikura.jp/





