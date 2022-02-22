Intel open to joining consortium to buy Arm

Gelsinger said that before Nvidia made its bid for Arm there had been industry talk about forming a consortium to buy Arm from Softbank.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (February 22, 2022)

We’re not big users of Arm, but we do use Arm,” Gelsinger told Reuters, “we’re going to get to be bigger users of Arm as we make it part of our IFS agenda as well. So, if a consortium would emerge, we would probably be very favorable to participate in it in some manner.”

Gelsinger added that Intel would be happy to see Arm either do an IPO or be owned by a consortium.

Click here to read more ...













