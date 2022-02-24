Secure-IC Launches a Unique Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform for Connected Objects

February 24, 2022 -- After recently announcing its capital raise to support its "Chip to Cloud" vision, Secure-IC, the rising leader and only provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects announced today the launch of a unique cybersecurity lifecycle management platform for connected objects (SecuryzrTM integrated Security Services Platform).

Nowadays, fleets of connected devices have operational needs to maintain over time a relevant level of security, monitor their status and securely update their firmware. Therefore, beyond the physical security of electronic chips, Secure-IC intends to cover the entire security lifecycle of connected objects and embedded systems, from their design through the management of fleets of deployed devices up to their decommissioning.

That is why, Secure-IC has developed the SecuryzrTM integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP) to enable its customers and partners to securely supply, deploy and manage a fleet of devices from the cloud and be provided with added-value security services, as well as compliance to standards.

The SecuryzrTM iSSP is composed of the traditional SecuryzrTM iSE which is Secure-IC’s Root of Trust on the embedded Edge side with a software agent to provide connectivity from chip to cloud (and respectively) and the newly launched SecuryzrTM Server.

This service will be able to run on both public and private clouds and will come with a user-friendly web interface and software bridge for the devices to manage heterogeneous fleets of devices.

The SecuryzrTM Server manages the different services for the platform and the business applications it hosts:

Key provisioning to securely provision the chip devices with secret key across the supply chain,

to securely provision the chip devices with secret key across the supply chain, Firmware Update (FOTA/FUOTA) to securely provide chips with their software and then update them physically or over the air, to maintain their security level,

(FOTA/FUOTA) to securely provide chips with their software and then update them physically or over the air, to maintain their security level, Devices Monitoring and cyber intelligence to provide a proactive security service, retrieving cyber security logs from the chips, analyzing them and sending instructions back to the chip fleet if necessary,

and cyber intelligence to provide a proactive security service, retrieving cyber security logs from the chips, analyzing them and sending instructions back to the chip fleet if necessary, Devices Identity to guarantee trust from the chip to the cloud, to the devices, users and data through devices multi-factor authentication that allows resistance against impersonation, replay, and in the event of an initial compromise.

The solution is available today. Secure-IC will present the SecuryzrTM iSSP for the first time and in preview at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Spain) on the French Pavilion #5B41 from February 28 to March 3, 2022.





