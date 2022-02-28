U.S. Chops Russia's Access to Integrated Circuits
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (February 25, 2022)
The U.S. government is tightening controls on the semiconductor supply chain to restrict Russian access to chip technology used in military equipment, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In addition to sweeping restrictions on the Russian military sector, the U.S. government will “impose Russia-wide restrictions on sensitive U.S. technologies produced in foreign countries using U.S.-origin software, technology or equipment,” the Biden Administration said in response to Russia’s invasion. “These severe and sustained controls will cut off Russia’s access to cutting-edge technology.”
The restrictions include semiconductors, telecommunication, encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics and maritime technologies, the White House said.
