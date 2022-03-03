Codasip steps up its focus on Europe and appoints Till-Vattier as EMEA VP

Munich, Germany — 3 March 2022— Codasip, the leader in processor design automation, has appointed Emmanuel Till-Vattier as its new VP of Sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Till-Vattier brings 25 years of experience leading sales teams at Imagination and Arm with significant customer relationships across Codasip’s key EMEA region.

An experienced electronics engineer, Till-Vattier started his career with Philips Semiconductors in the mid-1990s, followed by applications engineer at Intel, then 15 years at Arm where he developed the company’s key OEM relationships in the EMEA region. Since 2017, he has been Senior Sales Director, EMEA at Imagination Technologies.

Till-Vattier commented, “Apart from the fact that I feel well-positioned to help Codasip with its growth ambitions, Codasip is definitively a global company but strongly and strategically European in a way that sets it apart from its competitors.

“With an existing installed base of over 2 billion devices using Codasip IP, I am keen to lead the charge to ensure the industry in EMEA understands the difference Codasip brings. Its strong portfolio of RISC-V processor IP and unique Studio custom design tools enable companies of all sizes to quickly, easily and cost-effectively benefit from Codasip’s Design for Differentiation offering”.

Codasip Chief Revenue Officer, Brett Cline, added, “The Codasip team is growing fast, and Emmanuel’s important role is to lead the team and further our European relationships. We are very lucky to have his experience, skills and strong connections.”

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors.



Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.





