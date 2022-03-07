sureCore appoints Taiwan Dream Services Company to spearhead its growth into the APAC wearables market

Ultra-low power memory is key to next generation wearables designs

March 7, 2022 -- sureCore, the ultra-low power, embedded memory specialist, has appointed the Taiwan Dream Service Company (TDSC) as its sales agent and local technical support centre in the APAC region covering Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

“We are delighted to have TDSC on board,” explained Paul Wells, CEO of sureCore. “They have an experienced team that already provides business development and support for many IP EDA and design services companies so they have an established network of potential customers. In fact, they have helped us close a number of deals and are engaged with several potential customers who are interested in our ultra-low power IP memory solutions for their wearable designs.”

As more and more features are being added to wearables, the demand on the battery keeps increasing but the constrained form factor means that there is a limit to how much the battery size can be increased to support this. In the case of some designs, these power demands of the memory can account for 50% of the total device power budget.

sureCore has a range of ultra-low power memories designs to support near-threshold operation making them ideal for wearable products as they allow the SoC to be tuned to the required level of performance for particular operating modes. This approach can deliver power savings in excess of 50% compared to standard ‘off-the-shelf’ memories. Using sureCore memories is a critical differentiator for next generation devices such as smart watches, fitness trackers and earbuds to enable them to meet their battery life targets. The SRAM IP is silicon proven in leading foundry processes enabling faster time to market.

