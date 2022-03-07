PHY IP for Bluetooth low energy, Thread, and Zigbee in TSMC (40nm, 55nm)
sureCore appoints Taiwan Dream Services Company to spearhead its growth into the APAC wearables market
Ultra-low power memory is key to next generation wearables designs
March 7, 2022 -- sureCore, the ultra-low power, embedded memory specialist, has appointed the Taiwan Dream Service Company (TDSC) as its sales agent and local technical support centre in the APAC region covering Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
“We are delighted to have TDSC on board,” explained Paul Wells, CEO of sureCore. “They have an experienced team that already provides business development and support for many IP EDA and design services companies so they have an established network of potential customers. In fact, they have helped us close a number of deals and are engaged with several potential customers who are interested in our ultra-low power IP memory solutions for their wearable designs.”
As more and more features are being added to wearables, the demand on the battery keeps increasing but the constrained form factor means that there is a limit to how much the battery size can be increased to support this. In the case of some designs, these power demands of the memory can account for 50% of the total device power budget.
sureCore has a range of ultra-low power memories designs to support near-threshold operation making them ideal for wearable products as they allow the SoC to be tuned to the required level of performance for particular operating modes. This approach can deliver power savings in excess of 50% compared to standard ‘off-the-shelf’ memories. Using sureCore memories is a critical differentiator for next generation devices such as smart watches, fitness trackers and earbuds to enable them to meet their battery life targets. The SRAM IP is silicon proven in leading foundry processes enabling faster time to market.
Taiwan Dream Service Company Ltd
Based in Taiwan, TDSC has extensive connections in the APAC region and represents IP, EDA and design services companies. flora.tsai@taiwandreamservice.com.tw +886920392125
sureCore™ — When low power is paramount™
sureCore, the ultra-low power, embedded memory specialist, is the low-power innovator who empowers the IC design community to meet aggressive power budgets through a portfolio of ultra-low power memory design services and standard IP products. sureCore’s low-power engineering methodologies and design flows meet the most exacting memory requirements with a comprehensive product and design services portfolio that create clear market differentiation for customers. The company’s low-power product line encompasses a range of close to near-threshold, silicon proven, process-independent SRAM IP.
|
Search Silicon IP
sureCore Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- Amantys appoints Chief Executive Officer to drive revenue growth and new market engagement
- Microprocessor Growth Will Slow in 2022 after Cellphone MPU Surge
- Looking Back on 2021: Strong Growth Momentum of RISC-V Market
- IC Sales Seen Growing by Double-Digits for Third Year in a Row
- IC Market Direction Indicator Points to 11% Growth in 2022
Breaking News
- Vidatronic Announces the 5nm FinFET Power Management IP Series for Ultra-Low-Power, System-on-a-Chip (SoC) Integration
- Andes Technology Announces over 10 Billion Cumulative Shipments of Andes-Embedded SoCs and Records All-Time High Annual and Monthly Revenue in 2021
- Reshoring Chip Industry Risks Failure With Just More Fabs
- QuickLogic Announces First Rad-Hard eFPGA IP for SkyWater RH90 Process
- OpenFive and EdgeCortix Collaborate on an AI Accelerator Custom SoC
Most Popular
- Arm clears out top management
- GlobalFoundries Announces Next Generation in Silicon Photonics Solutions and Collaborates with Industry Leaders to Advance a New Era of More in the Data Center
- OpenFive and EdgeCortix Collaborate on an AI Accelerator Custom SoC
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 26.8% Year-to-Year in January
- Arteris Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 and Estimated First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page