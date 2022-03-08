Vidatronic Announces the 5nm FinFET Power Management IP Series for Ultra-Low-Power, System-on-a-Chip (SoC) Integration

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 08, 2022 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and integrated OmniPOWER™ system solutions, announced an addition to its IP portfolio, the 5 nm FinFET Series for integration into systems-on-a-chip (SoCs), for advanced microprocessor and high-speed serial interface applications. These IPs have been silicon validated by our lead licensing customer.

Vidatronic’s integrated OmniPOWER™ system solutions simplify the design process with customizable IP for easier and more cost-effective integration. Leveraging Vidatronic’s new 5 nm FinFET IPs will enable customers to achieve unparalleled levels of performance, power efficiency, security, and reliability while minimizing cost. With nearly a decade of experience delivering advanced analog and power management IP solutions globally, these new IPs strengthen Vidatronic's position as a leader in innovative analog technologies in FinFET processes.

“We’ve seen a clear need in the market for our team’s FinFET experience, especially for integrating the Power Management Unit (PMU) into SoCs in advanced microprocessor and high-speed serial interface applications,” said Moises Robinson, President and Co-Founder of Vidatronic. “Many processor chip providers are delivering unparalleled performance and system efficiency by integrating the power management on-chip in these FinFET technologies. Vidatronic’s expertise helps our customers seamlessly deal with voltage stress issues, uneven loading profiles, and other challenges. Our proprietary technology includes advanced features that circumvent these challenges and provides reliable protection for the SoC. We are confident this FinFET extension to our portfolio will enable our customers to get to market faster in these advanced processes and maximize efficiency and performance of their SoCs.”

The 5 nm FinFET Series contains the following IP:

Multiple Low Dropout (LDO) Voltage Regulator IPs equipped with Vidatronic’s Power Quencher® technology that enable ultra-low-power operation with no external components required​

Bandgap Voltage Reference IP with high accuracy and low power operation

Integrated support blocks including power-on reset (POR), power-ok, and DAC

The 5 nm FinFET Series is immediately available. If you are interested in licensing, please contact sales@vidatronic.com.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, provides power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and OmniPOWER™ system solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s FlexGUARD™ Platform IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 3 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.

