QuantWare releases 25-qubit Contralto QPU

QuantWare lets anyone unlock the potential of state-of-the-art quantum computing with new Contralto processor

Delft, Netherlands -- March 10, 2022 -- Quantum computing startup QuantWare has launched a new QPU (quantum processing unit) that allows any business or organisation to catch up with the state of the art in this rapidly developing field of technology.

As quantum computing is still at an early stage, most companies that enter the space develop their own systems from scratch, including building their own processor. The 25-qubit Contralto processor from QuantWare lets businesses and organisations catch up with the state of the art in quantum computing at a fraction of the price of developing their own.

QuantWare was the first company to launch ‘off the shelf’ quantum processors with short lead times from order to delivery. Its debut QPU, Soprano, launched in summer 2021. Since then the company has tripled its staff headcount and seen considerable demand for its offering. QuantWare qubits are already in labs on four different continents.

Now with Contralto, anyone wanting to build large-scale quantum computers have a powerful, cost-effective alternative to building their own QPU. The Contralto also offers unique customizability, with the option to add chip features as desired, such as asymmetric squid junctions, Purcell filters, and custom qubit topology. Meanwhile, dedicated drive and flux lines offer full qubit control. These features were previously only available to a handful of laboratories and very big tech companies. And with just 30 days from order to delivery, customers can be up and running quickly.

“Soprano enabled quantum computing research. Now half a year later, with the size of Contralto, we give the rest of the world capabilities equal to only the very best makers of quantum processors. While big tech companies have built QPUs with a higher number of qubits, these are not commercially available and restricted in design,” says QuantWare managing director Matthijs Rijlaarsdam. “Moreover, building a quantum computer becomes much more affordable with the availability of our new QPU. Building a large-scale, full-stack quantum computer can cost in the region of €45 million. The Contralto creates the opportunity to build one for an order of magnitude lower cost, opening up a myriad of new opportunities which could not be explored before.

“We’re democratising the future of quantum computing by allowing our customers to focus more on results than the basics of creating a computer. We hope to see our customers using this QPU to start scaling toward systems that achieve quantum advantage, solving problems that classical computers cannot feasibly tackle.”

The QuantWare Contralto is available now, and the company is already looking towards their next release, according to QuantWare director of engineering Dr. Alessandro Bruno: “Our next processor will be based on a new proprietary architecture, which will allow us to scale very rapidly, making even larger QPUs accessible and affordable.”

About QuantWare:

QuantWare is a TU Delft /QuTech spin-out that develops, designs and fabricates superconducting quantum processors and amplifiers. By supplying these processors to others, QuantWare is making quantum research accessible to everyone. The company develops technology that will increase the computational power of processors beyond current restrictions, to create processors that can perform useful quantum computation in the near term. The company has raised a pre-seed round of 1.15M and is based in Delft, the Netherlands.





