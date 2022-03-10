TSMC February 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 10, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for February 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for February 2022 was approximately NT$146.93 billion, a decrease of 14.7 percent from January 2022 and an increase of 37.9 percent from February 2021. Revenue for January through February 2022 totaled NT$319.11 billion, an increase of 36.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues February 2022 146,933 January 2022 172,176 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (14.7) February 2021 106,534 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 37.9 January to February 2022 319,109 January to February 2011 233,283 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 36.8





