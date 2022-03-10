DDR and LPDDR 4/3/2 controllers for low power and high Reliability, Availability and Serviceability (RAS) targeting automotive
TSMC February 2022 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 10, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for February 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for February 2022 was approximately NT$146.93 billion, a decrease of 14.7 percent from January 2022 and an increase of 37.9 percent from February 2021. Revenue for January through February 2022 totaled NT$319.11 billion, an increase of 36.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|February 2022
|146,933
|January 2022
|172,176
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(14.7)
|February 2021
|106,534
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|37.9
|January to February 2022
|319,109
|January to February 2011
|233,283
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|36.8
|
