SEGGER announces that Renesas has licensed emWin for all RX microcontrollers

March 14, 2022 -- SEGGER today announced that Renesas Electronics has extended its license for emWin, SEGGER's graphical user interface (GUI) library, for its entire family of RX microcontrollers. This license enables RX customers to design, develop, and produce GUI-driven applications without extra cost on any RX microcontroller, using the industry-leading embedded GUI product from the Embedded Experts.

For the increasing number of embedded devices offering graphical user interfaces, emWin is an obvious choice. emWin offers everything required to construct a modern graphical user interface, including multitouch capability. For rapid application development, SEGGER’s award-winning UI creation software AppWizard provides the required tools to build complete and ready-to-run emWin applications without writing a single line of code. Most of emWin’s core features such as widgets, animations, language management and motion support can easily be applied to swiftly create stunning applications. No knowledge of the C language is required. Because the GUI can be prototyped on the PC with pixel-perfect rendering, development can be started even before the target hardware is available: what you see on the PC is what you get on the device.

"SEGGER’s emWin with AppWizard is used by developers worldwide to deliver state-of-the-art GUIs for consumer devices and industrial equipment," says Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President in the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "We’re pleased to offer our RX customers this outstanding package."

"Even on embedded devices, user interaction using touch displays with complex graphic elements has become a common feature," says SEGGER's CEO Ivo Geilenbruegge. "emWin and Renesas RX microcontrollers are a powerful combination to meet all requirements of modern interactive user interfaces in embedded systems."

Existing Renesas customers can easily transition designs to any product of the RX family. New customers can use emWin to start the development of highly sophisticated, interactive user interfaces on any Renesas RX microcontroller.

For additional information about emWin, please visit:

https://www.segger.com/products/user-interface/emwin/

About Renesas

The RX Family of 32-bit microcontrollers is built around Renesas’ exclusive RX CPU core and combines excellent operation performance with superior power efficiency. It brings together a variety of technical innovations from Renesas and aims to define the ultimate in 32-bit MCUs with on-chip flash memory for the industrial, home electronics, office automation, and ICT fields. Four series in the range from 32 to 240 MHz clock frequency encompass a range of products that provides seamless scalability from small-scale to large-scale applications. More information about the RX Family is available at https://www.renesas.com/rx.

About emWin

emWin is a high-performance graphics library that has been optimized for minimum memory consumption in both RAM and ROM, as well as for high speed and versatility. It supports both superloop-style and multi-threaded applications and can be used on any RTOS. emWin can support one or more displays, each with differing geometries and color depths, can support physical or virtual displays, and is easily retargeted for different display controllers and microcontroller architectures.

emWin can be used in any application from battery-powered single-chip products with basic graphic needs, to high-end embedded systems demanding ultra-high performance and sophisticated animations.

