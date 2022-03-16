Siemens' Analog FastSPICE certified for UMC's 28nm HPCᵁ+ process technology

Plano, Texas, USA -- March 16, 2022 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that its Analog FastSPICE (AFS) platform is now certified for United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) 28nm high-performance, low-power process technology. With this certification, customers using Siemens‘ AFS platform can now leverage the performance enhancement and power efficiency of UMC‘s proven 28HPC U+ process for their next-generation analog/mixed-signal designs.

“We continue to have a strong collaboration with UMC to provide comprehensive support for UMC’s process technologies for our mutual customers,” said Ravi Subramanian, senior vice president and general manager of IC Verification Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our Analog FastSPICE simulation technology complements UMC’s 28HPC U+ processes by providing our mutual customers with a highly accurate, high-performance verification solution. We look forward to our continued partnership with UMC for a wide range of technology nodes.”

Siemens‘ Analog FastSPICE platform provides leading-edge circuit verification for nanometer analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory and custom digital circuits. It delivers a unified platform with mixed-signal and variation-aware verification capabilities that have superior accuracy, performance, capacity and functionality.

“Verification using Siemens‘ AFS platform on UMC’s production-ready 28HPC U+ process technology reduces the time for proof of analog, improves verification accuracy and accelerates the design process for our shared customers,” said David Chen, senior division director of Technology Development at UMC. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Siemens to provide more design and verification tools for a variety of high-growth markets and applications.”

UMC’s 28HPC U+ platform offers a good balance between cost considerations and chip performance, and is well-suited for a range of applications requiring high-speed and low-power consumption, including integrated circuits (ICs) for Wi-Fi, digital TV and flash controllers applications. Compared to the company’s 28nm technology, the high-performance, low-power 28HPCU+ platform can offer up to a 15 percent boost in performance.

To learn more about Siemens‘ Analog FastSPICE platform, please visit: https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ic/analog-fastspice/

