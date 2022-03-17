Imagination announces ambitious global recruitment drive

London, England – 17th March 2022 – Imagination Technologies aims to increase its global headcount by more than 30% in 2022, from 800 to around 1050 people. 2021 was a strong year for Imagination, which grew across all core sectors and geographies, with significant uptake of existing solutions complemented by new product launches. Based on current momentum, the Company expects revenue and profit growth to continue into 2022 and beyond*. Explore Imagination’s current global job opportunities.

Imagination opened its Cambridge office in August 2021 to complement its Bristol office and Kings Langley headquarters. It also implemented a hybrid working framework. The framework, applied to all employees, enables staff to split their working time between the company’s various offices and other locations, in tune with lifestyles and demands of the modern world.

Nick Merry, Chief Human Resources Officer, Imagination, says: “In just six months we have filled our first Cambridge office and are now looking to expand further, both there and elsewhere in the UK, to meet demand from people in the IP industry in Cambridge, Manchester and Sheffield coming to Imagination.”

Tim Whitfield, Chief of Engineering, Imagination, says; “Imagination has a consistent track record of innovation and product development, and has built a significant IP portfolio with more than 2,800 patents and applications to date. We’ve invested heavily into R&D and technology, regularly launching new and cutting-edge products. Last year we launched our first RISC-V CPU family, Catapult, as well as the most advanced ray tracing GPU, IMG CXT. If you want to shape future technology in a friendly and collaborative engineering team, you should absolutely be looking to Imagination for your next role.”

Simon Beresford-Wylie, CEO, Imagination, says: “Imagination is on a roll; we’re innovating, winning new customers and we’re growing – making now the ideal time to join the Imagination family. Whether you’re based in the UK or somewhere else, we are committed to creating engineering excellence and that is evident through our approach to learning and development, championing our people and creating a culture we can all be proud of.”

Imagination has been a key player in the GPU market for over 25 years and more recently in AI, following the launch of its multi-award-winning neural network accelerator (NNA). To complement these markets the company is now also investing in developing CPUs, based on RISC-V.

In addition to its UK sites, Imagination also has offices in China, India, Japan, Poland, Romania, South Korea, and Taiwan.

*Audited financial results for 2021 will be published in the second half of April.





