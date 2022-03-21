Menta Announces Joint Partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions

The newly formed partnership will provide US defense customers access to the most flexible, adaptable, made-to-order eFPGA technology, licensed by Menta and made in the USA by Trusted Semiconductor Solutions

New York, March 21, 2022 – Today, Menta, the proven eFPGA pioneer and Trusted Semiconductor Solutions, designer and provider of integrated circuits, radiation hardened products and electronic systems solutions, are announcing a strategic partnership to deliver the most flexible, adaptable, madeto-order eFPGA technology that is licensed by Menta and 100 percent made in the USA by Trusted Semiconductor Solutions.

Available immediately, both companies continue to build upon a rich history of working on defense projects by delivering system-on-chip products that include Menta eFPGA IP.

Through this partnership, Menta’s eFPGA IP technology will be licensed to Trusted Semiconductor Solutions to define and deliver the right IP to their customers. Menta licenses a proven, highly efficient and adaptive eFPGA IP solution incorporating embedded custom blocks, memory and adaptive DSPs. “We are excited to partner with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions. We have delivered eFPGA IP to the government sector since 2015,” said Vincent Markus, Menta Inc., chief executive officer. “The relationship expands our ability to provide our technology without export restrictions through our licensing partnership.”

Defense customers can work directly with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions to specify their eFPGA based on Menta’s patented technology. Trusted Semiconductor Solutions defines the eFPGA to the customer’s exact specifications, designs the programmable IP and integrates it into the customer’s SoC without any foreign company intervention.

“The relationship with Menta enables our defense customers to access the most advanced and flexible eFPGA technology in the market, while interacting only with our team in the USA,” said Al Hurst, president of Trusted Semiconductor Solutions. “Customer engagements are ongoing, and the early success has been very exciting.”

This partnership between Menta and Trusted Semiconductor Solutions is driven by a market need to have programmable logic on export-controlled technology nodes and Trusted IP that is supported and validated by a US company. Menta’s eFPGA IP is adaptable to the customer’s application with the smallest, most efficient bitstream in the industry, and best in class, self-contained programming software. Trusted Semiconductor Solutions adapts Menta’s eFPGA IP into the target foundry technology, applies radiation hardening by design as needed, and implements eFPGA-based SoC solutions utilizing Trusted IP.

Menta will be exhibiting at the Annual GOMAC Technology Conference on March 21-24, 2022. Anyone interested in learning more about Menta’s partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions can visit our booth No. 514, or arrange a private meeting by contacting the Menta team at: info@mentaefpga.com

About Menta

Menta Inc. is the choice for ASIC and SoCs designers who need fast, right-the-first time design, and fast time to volume. Menta is the proven eFPGA pioneer whose design-adaptive standard cells-based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set provides the highest degree of design customization, best-inclass testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design targeting any production node at any foundry. Menta’s eFPGAs are available as Soft RTL or Hard GDSII IP.

About Trusted Semiconductor Solutions Inc.

Trusted Semiconductor Solutions Inc. was founded in 2006 to design and deliver integrated circuits, radiation hardened products, and electronic systems solutions for military & defense, space, and industrial markets. Our flexibility and creativity allow us to uniquely partner with our customers to develop high-quality products. We provide a single point of contact for your product development needs, offering services from design through production with unparalleled program management, consulting, and customer service.





