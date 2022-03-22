IObundle and CAST Partner on Audio and Graphics IP Cores

Woodcliff Lake, NJ USA - March 22, 2022 -- Semiconductor intellectual property providers CAST and IObundle, Lda. today announced a new partnership by which CAST will provide product packaging and distribution, marketing, and technical support for select IObundle IP cores.

The partnership aims at delivering high-quality IP core products and a “Better IP Experience” to end-customers. IP pioneer CAST was founded in 1993 and helped define and build the reusable IP market that the semiconductor industry relies on today. IObundle’s deep experience developing innovative IP goes back to its roots as CoreWorks, founded in 2006.

The partners expect to announce their first product available through CAST in the second quarter of this year, with more to follow.

“We are thrilled that CAST will now apply their skills and experience in IP reusability and quality to our proven technical products,” said José T. de Sousa, founder and chief executive officer of IObundle. “Together we’ll soon be delivering even better solutions to new customers, helping them successfully develop their own competitive and successful products.”

About IObundle, Lda.

IObundle is a system-level Semiconductor IP company founded in 2018 with a main office in Lisbon, Portugal. The company offers both commercial and open source IP products, with an overall goal of developing and delivering alternative architectures using RISC-V CPUs, programmable hardware accelerators, and various custom hardware blocks. Learn more at www.iobundle.com.

About CAST

Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is a global firm providing reusable silicon IP since 1997. CAST’s ASIC and FPGA IP product line includes RISC-V and other microcontrollers and processors; data, video, and image compression engines; interfaces for automotive, aerospace, and other applications; various common peripheral devices; and comprehensive SoC security modules. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com.





