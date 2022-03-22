SEMIFIVE Acquires Analog Bits
Accelerating SOC platform solution leadership with expanded offerings and global footprint
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2022 – SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer of platformbased custom silicon solutions, today announced it is extending its custom silicon leadership with the acquisition of Analog Bits, an industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions. This acquisition positions SEMIFIVE to expand its capabilities and portfolio to now include design IP which is an essential component of designing system-on-chip(SoC). This is SEMIFIVE’s first overseas acquisition after completed acquisitions of Hanatec, Sesol Semiconductor and Dahsim in Korea where it is headquartered.
“We are rapidly executing our growth strategy to be the New Global Hub of Custom Silicon,” said Brandon Cho, CEO and founder of SEMIFIVE. “Analog Bits has a solid track record of developing and delivering differentiated and high-quality mixed signal IP addressing multiple market segments on various process technologies down to 3nm. This latest acquisition further affirms our vision to provide more enabling technologies with differentiated values to any industry players who wants access to custom silicon.”
“The custom SoC and IP markets are growing faster than ever. Having the combined global talents and assets will enable us to elevate our service to customers and partners while enhancing overall IP roadmap and portfolio,” said Alan Rogers, President and CTO of Analog Bits. “Analog Bits will bring experience and capability of every leading-edge fab to the SEMIFIVE group, allowing us to serve our customers with a greater breadth of offering.”
SEMIFIVE’s SoC platform approach significantly reduces chip development cost, schedule and risks, enabling more diverse industry players to innovate and challenge the semiconductor landscape. Design platforms for AI inference and AIoT applications are available today with multiple customer adopters. It is adding a high performance compute platform to its SoC platform roadmap. With a team of over 350 after the acquisition, SEMIFIVE continues to expand its worldwide presence with offices in Korea, United States, India and Vietnam.
About SEMIFIVE
SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AIenabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com
