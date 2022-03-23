Analog IP offerings a hot commodity in semiconductor M&A

By Majeed Ahmad, Planet Analog (March 23, 2022)

The acquisition of mixed-signal IP supplier Analog Bits by custom silicon solution provider SEMIFIVE once more underscores the critical importance of analog building blocks in system-on-chip (SoC) designs. Analog Bits, based in Sunnyvale, California, offers precision clocking macros such as PLLs and sensors, programmable interconnect solutions like multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/Os, and specialized memories as such high-speed SRAMs and Ternary content-addressable memories (TCAMs).

It has been snapped by SEMIFIVE, which provides SoC design services while leveraging configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated IP pools. It’s SEMIFIVE’s first global acquisition; the Korean company has also acquired Hanatec, Sesol Semiconductor, and Dahsim in its home market. After purchasing Analog Bits, SEMIFIVE’s headcount will reach 350 while its global presence extends to India, Vietnam, and the United States.

