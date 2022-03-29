Movellus to Provide Intelligent Clock Network IP to BAE Systems

San Jose, CA, March 29, 2022 – Movellus, Inc, today announced a subcontractor agreement that will result in the BAE Systems’ FAST Labs™ research and development organization having access to Movellus’ Intelligent Clock Network IP. Recently BAE Systems announced a collaboration with several companies including Movellus to provide solutions under a contract from the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island under the Cornerstone Other Transaction Authority.

Maintaining our country’s technological edge requires the ability to quickly upgrade silicon platforms and speed-up the timetable for production of new defense applications. Military-grade technology requires domestically developed custom capabilities that often go beyond commercially available technology. For example, next-generation systems for aircrafts, satellites, space vehicles and other mission critical applications require radiation-hardened electronics.

The design and implementation of rad-hard electronics platforms can be very time consuming and prohibitively expensive. Movellus’ Radiation Hardened by Design (RHBD), process portable, all-digital Intelligent Clock Network IP eases the burden by simplifying the design process and enabling greater performance.

BAE Systems will include Movellus’ TrueDigital IP with its rad-hard ASIC technologies and libraries to deliver a complete, advanced development solution for creating system-on-chip designs for its portfolio of rad-hard electronics for civil, commercial, and national security missions.

“We are excited to collaborate with BAE Systems and look forward to working with FAST Labs to upgrade and modernize silicon platforms used to protect national security, critical infrastructure, and vital information,” said Mo Faisal, CEO and President of Movellus.

BAE Systems’ FAST Labs™ R&D group develops and delivers advanced technologies for the commercial and military electronics markets and aims to push the limits of what is possible. A key element of the group’s strategy is to partner with academic and industrial leaders to develop new technologies to support future product initiatives.

“Movellus’ intelligent clock network IP is innovative technology that expands our rad-hard capabilities,” said Chris Rappa, director at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “We believe Movellus’ silicon IP will facilitate upgrading and innovating silicon platforms while delivering significant size, weight and power (SWaP) advantages in a wide range of mission-critical military and commercial applications.”

About Movellus

Movellus is the leader in Intelligent Clock Networks (ICN). Its Maestro ICN IP is integrated into a range of applications from power-sensitive voice recognition devices in smart speakers and cellphones, to FPGAs and AI devices in large data centers, to satellites orbiting the world providing communications. Headquartered in San Jose with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto, the team has introduced numerous highly patented architectural solutions that significantly improve clock network performance, enabling a new wave of architectural innovation. Visit us at www.movellus.com.





