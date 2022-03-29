ElectraIC is now a Partner of Xilinx

March 29, 2022 - ElectraIC is pleased to announce that they have become a Member Partner of the Xilinx Partner Program by March, 2022.

The supported product types of Xilinx within this partner program for ElectraIC are Design Services, IP Cores, Boards, and Embedded Products.

ElectraIC offers “Design & Verification IP Cores”, “ASIC/FPGA, Board and Embedded System Design & Verification Services”, “Custom Electronic System Design”, “Functional Safety Consultancy” and “A Wide Range of Training with more than 200 different topics”.

The Xilinx Partner Program is designed for partners who offer a unique value add proposition with differentiated services and solutions which help drive adoption of Xilinx technologies for use in the cloud, commercial, enterprise, and embedded systems.

Xilinx Partner Program / ElectraIC





