ElectraIC is now a Partner of Xilinx
March 29, 2022 - ElectraIC is pleased to announce that they have become a Member Partner of the Xilinx Partner Program by March, 2022.
The supported product types of Xilinx within this partner program for ElectraIC are Design Services, IP Cores, Boards, and Embedded Products.
ElectraIC offers “Design & Verification IP Cores”, “ASIC/FPGA, Board and Embedded System Design & Verification Services”, “Custom Electronic System Design”, “Functional Safety Consultancy” and “A Wide Range of Training with more than 200 different topics”.
The Xilinx Partner Program is designed for partners who offer a unique value add proposition with differentiated services and solutions which help drive adoption of Xilinx technologies for use in the cloud, commercial, enterprise, and embedded systems.
Xilinx Partner Program / ElectraIC
|
Search Silicon IP
ElectraIC Hot IP
Related News
- SmartDV Joins the Xilinx Partner Program
- Bluespec, Inc. Joins the Xilinx Partner Program, Offering Drop-in Ready RISC-V Processors for Xilinx FPGAs
- Huawei Names Xilinx '2012 Excellent Core Partner' for 28nm Technology Leadership, Quality, Product Delivery & Support
- Atrenta and Xilinx Partner to Deliver Predictive Analysis for Virtex Platform FPGAs
- Xilinx and Qualis Partner to Develop Internet-enabled Design Reuse Methodology for ASIC and FPGA Designers
Breaking News
- eTopus Announces PCIe IP Gen 1-6 and 800G Support For 7/6nm With Support For SoC & Chiplet Clients
- Movellus to Provide Intelligent Clock Network IP to BAE Systems
- Wacom, STMicroelectronics, and CEVA Collaborate to Enhance the Digital Pen Experience
- ARM-based Server Penetration Rate to Reach 22% by 2025 with Cloud Data Centers Leading the Way, Says TrendForce
- ElectraIC is now a Partner of Xilinx
Most Popular
- Samsung retains top spot in Omdia Q4 2021 semiconductor market analysis
- AI Chip Company Syntiant Raises $55 Million to Accelerate Growth
- The Semiwise's Flat Field Transistor enables the continuation of DRAM scaling
- SEMIFIVE Acquires Analog Bits
- Samsung Sued for Infringement of HEVC Essential Patents
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page