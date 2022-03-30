Two Port, Low Voltage, GF 28SLP, HVt & SVt, Register File Compiler
Alma Technologies Launches Scalable Encoder and Decoder Semiconductor IP for VESA DSC 1.2b Visually Lossless Compression
ATHENS, Greece, March 30, 2022 -- Alma Technologies S.A. today announced its new UHT-DSC-E and UHT-DSC-D DSC 1.2b encoder and decoder IP cores that enable the transport of high-definition content with up to 10K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, high dynamic range and high color depth through existing interfaces, such as VESA DisplayPort, MIPI DSI and HDMI 2.1.
Extending Alma Technologies UHTTM Image and Video Compression family of JPEG, JPEG 2000 and H.264 IP, these ultra-high throughput and scalable performance semiconductor IP implementations of the DSC 1.2b standard provide a fully accelerated, standalone and robust compression solution in a single IP instance, saving on ASIC or FPGA silicon area and power. The cores do not need an external memory device for their implementation and lower power consumption for longer battery life is further enabled by the reduced video interface data rates and video buffer sizes.
Scalable Ultra-High Throughput DSC 1.2b Encoder
Scalable Ultra-High Throughput DSC 1.2b Decoder
The new Alma Technologies encoder and decoder IP cores for DSC 1.2b are very easy-to-use and integrate in a system. They are self-contained, CPU-less, complete H/W implementations and are available either in RTL source code, or as pre-synthesized Netlists for all major FPGA vendor devices.
About Alma Technologies
Alma Technologies is a semiconductor IP provider, designing high-quality FPGA and ASIC IP cores since 2001. Its products stand out for their engineering, being complete, easy-to-use and reliable IP solutions. World-class technical support and a long track record of proven designs by more than 250 licensees in over 20 countries provide Alma Technologies customers with excellent service and great value.
