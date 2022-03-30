Alena Shiltova becomes Marketing Communications Manager at Menta

March 30, 2022 -- The French front runner of eFPGA programmable semiconductors strengthens its organization with the appointment of Alena Shiltova as Marketing Communications Manager.

Alena Shiltova will be responsible for defining and implementing the international communication and digital strategy of the European leader in a fast-growing sector. "I am very proud to join Menta, a company with incredible potential, at the forefront of breakthrough technology, to meet the challenges of a strategic sector," she said.

Before joining Menta in February 2022, she was a media consultant at Havas International. She started her career as a business developer in 2014 at Elior. She joined CNN's advertising department in 2015 and CNews in 2017. Then, at Bayard Media Développement, she ran advertising campaigns for the main media agencies.

Alena Shiltova holds a Master 2 Marketing Communication Management from ISCOM (2012) and a Master 2 Marketing and e-Business from ESA Business School (2015). She speaks French, English and Russian.

“I am very pleased to welcome Alena Shiltova in our team to strengthen Menta's global awareness in the context of the edge computing revolution."

Vincent Markus, CEO of Menta

ABOUT MENTA

A privately held company based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, Menta is the proven eFPGA pioneer for ASIC and SoCs designers who need speed, accuracy, performance and efficiency. eFPGAs' design-adaptive standard cells-based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set provide the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design at any foundry.

