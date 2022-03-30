Alena Shiltova becomes Marketing Communications Manager at Menta
March 30, 2022 -- The French front runner of eFPGA programmable semiconductors strengthens its organization with the appointment of Alena Shiltova as Marketing Communications Manager.
Alena Shiltova will be responsible for defining and implementing the international communication and digital strategy of the European leader in a fast-growing sector. "I am very proud to join Menta, a company with incredible potential, at the forefront of breakthrough technology, to meet the challenges of a strategic sector," she said.
Before joining Menta in February 2022, she was a media consultant at Havas International. She started her career as a business developer in 2014 at Elior. She joined CNN's advertising department in 2015 and CNews in 2017. Then, at Bayard Media Développement, she ran advertising campaigns for the main media agencies.
Alena Shiltova holds a Master 2 Marketing Communication Management from ISCOM (2012) and a Master 2 Marketing and e-Business from ESA Business School (2015). She speaks French, English and Russian.
“I am very pleased to welcome Alena Shiltova in our team to strengthen Menta's global awareness in the context of the edge computing revolution."
Vincent Markus, CEO of Menta
ABOUT MENTA
A privately held company based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, Menta is the proven eFPGA pioneer for ASIC and SoCs designers who need speed, accuracy, performance and efficiency. eFPGAs' design-adaptive standard cells-based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set provide the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design at any foundry.
For more information: menta-efpga.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- ARC International Appoints Jonah McLeod Director of Marketing Communications
- Michal Siwinski Joins Arteris IP as Chief Marketing Officer
- Menta Announces Joint Partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions
- France: EIB lends €7.5 million to Menta to speed up its development
- Jerome Nadel Joins BrainChip as Chief Marketing Officer
Breaking News
- Synopsys Launches Industry's First Broad-Scale Cloud SaaS Solution to Transform Chip Development Landscape
- Alma Technologies Launches Scalable Encoder and Decoder Semiconductor IP for VESA DSC 1.2b Visually Lossless Compression
- CAST Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification
- Alena Shiltova becomes Marketing Communications Manager at Menta
- Microcontrollers Get a Lift from Automotive After 2021 Rebound
Most Popular
- Wacom, STMicroelectronics, and CEVA Collaborate to Enhance the Digital Pen Experience
- Samsung retains top spot in Omdia Q4 2021 semiconductor market analysis
- AI Chip Company Syntiant Raises $55 Million to Accelerate Growth
- Samsung Sued for Infringement of HEVC Essential Patents
- Movellus to Provide Intelligent Clock Network IP to BAE Systems
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page