Chip demand is slowing says TSMC chairman

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (March 30, 2022)

Chip demand is slowing, TSMC chairman Mark Liu told the Nikkei earlier today, citing slowdowns in “smartphones, PCs, and TVs, especially in China, the biggest consumer market.”

Rising costs are also a problem, said Liu. “Everyone in the industry is worried about rising costs across the overall supply chain,” he said instancing component and materials costs.

“Such pressure could eventually be passed on to consumers,” he added.

